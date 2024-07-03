Current Styles Google Search Carousel

Jul 3, 2024
Google Search has a new shopping-related carousel named "current styles." This shows up for some shopping-related queries, and if you search for a product, it might show you style variations that may be trending.

This was spotted by Saad AK on X who wrote, "Google is testing "Current styles" Carousel in SERPs. This carousel is a little different than other carousels I have seen Google testing for similar queries."

He added, "It is a two section carousel; showing Fashion trends then in the lower part it has a small section of searching for the trend shown above in the picture. Popular products section has a new functionality of searching for "Similar Products" via a "More like this button"."

Here is a screenshot from his share:

Google Search Current Styles

Here is a video of it in action:

Forum discussion at X.

 

