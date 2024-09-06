Google Ads Try On Icon

Sep 6, 2024
Google Ads

Google launched its try on feature a year or so ago and now Google may have just added a new icon to visualize the try on feature. Below is a screenshot of it on Google Ads for lipstick. When you click on the the face/emoji/icon at the top left of the ad, below you will see a way to visualize it on real models generated by Google AI.

It says, "visualization generated with Google on real models."

This was spotted by Saad AK who posted a video of it on X, I was able to replicate it, so here is my GIF of it:

Google Ads Try On

Here is a static image of the icon at the top right of the ad:

Google Try On Icon

Here are more:

Note: Google just posted about expanding this feature to dresses.

Forum discussion at X.

 

