Google launched its try on feature a year or so ago and now Google may have just added a new icon to visualize the try on feature. Below is a screenshot of it on Google Ads for lipstick. When you click on the the face/emoji/icon at the top left of the ad, below you will see a way to visualize it on real models generated by Google AI.

It says, "visualization generated with Google on real models."

This was spotted by Saad AK who posted a video of it on X, I was able to replicate it, so here is my GIF of it:

Here is a static image of the icon at the top right of the ad:

Here are more:

It also opens a visualization palette below.



It also opens a visualization palette below. Sending to: @rustybrick SIR. — Saad AK (@SaadAlikhan1994) September 2, 2024

Note: Google just posted about expanding this feature to dresses.

