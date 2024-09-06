There is another Google Ads bug, this time with the Audience insights going missing for some advertisers. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said on X, "Audience Insights is not being removed" but rather there is a bug.

The Google Ads audience insights report can help you better understand who your customers are by surfacing the unique characteristics, interests and behaviors of user groups who view your ads and convert, according to Google.

Ginny said, "The team is aware of an issue that caused this reporting to stop showing in some accounts and is working to address it."

Here are those posts:

Hi, Audience Insights is not being removed. The team is aware of an issue that caused this reporting to stop showing in some accounts and is working to address it. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) September 5, 2024

For more details on audience insights see this help document.

As an FYI, I don't see too many complaints about this issue, so I am not sure how many are impacted by this issue...

Forum discussion at X.