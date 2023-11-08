Parasite SEO Is Not A Term Google Uses Internally

There has been a lot of talk about parasite SEO over the past several months in the SEO community. Heck, we even saw it mentioned in notes Danny Sullivan shared with the Google Search team. But just a heads up, Google does not use the term "Parasite SEO" internally at Google.

Danny Sullivan, the Google Search Liaison, said this on Mastodon. He said when asked about the term Parasite SEO, "That's not the term we'd use internally, by the way. I was referencing how some people externally talk about it."

Onreact on Masotodon told Sullivan that "parasite SEO is when a site gets hacked for SEO purposes. Even that is a misnomer as you either fix or break things. You can't optimize something while harming at at the same time. What Danny means here is piggyback SEO. The site in question does not get harmed." That is where Danny Sullivan replied, "That's not the term we'd use internally, by the way. I was referencing how some people externally talk about it."

Here is a screenshot of that conversation:

