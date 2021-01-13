Google: Too Focused On One SEO Tactic Can Hurt Overall SEO Results

If you are too focused on one specific area of your website, you can be missing out on other areas that need your attention. Being too laser focused, in any area, can cause you to lose sight of the larger picture and can end up hurting you in the long run. This is good generic advice and good SEO advice.

Here is a tweet John Mueller of Google responded to confirming this theory:

Sure; focusing on any single aspect, not just speed, can result in the overall picture being worse. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 12, 2021

Too focused on just page performance and speed but you have other indexing issues, that is a problem. Too focused on writing blog posts but not concerned about if your readers want that content, that is a problem. The list goes on and on.

Also, being too focused on your competitors takes your aim off your own site and your own initiatives.

That's fine. In general, it's more productive, once you've submitted it, to focus on your own website rather than on competitor's -- your website is where you can build long-term value. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) January 12, 2021

So focus on your site, not your competitors, not one specific area on your site or one specific issue on your site - focus on the complete package.

