Google Search has a new design for the embedded map you see for both local pack maps and knowledge panel maps. The new map has a more subtle design, with blue roads, not yellow roads and other design differences.
The easiest way to see this is to compare them side-by-side.
Here is a desktop knowledge panel of the Bronx Zoo that I see today:
Here is what I saw back a couple of weeks ago:
Here is a mobile local pack with a map for pizza in NYC that I see today:
Here is the version from earlier this year:
Joy Hawkin noticed this and posted about it:
Google Maps is showing me a new color scheme this morning. pic.twitter.com/DKVDJ1jsfI— Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) August 20, 2024
Will this have any impact on local search traffic? I doubt it.
