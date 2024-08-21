New Google Maps Design Within Google Search Results

Google Search has a new design for the embedded map you see for both local pack maps and knowledge panel maps. The new map has a more subtle design, with blue roads, not yellow roads and other design differences.

The easiest way to see this is to compare them side-by-side.

Here is a desktop knowledge panel of the Bronx Zoo that I see today:

New Google Maps Design Google Search

Here is what I saw back a couple of weeks ago:

Old Google Maps Design Google Search

Here is a mobile local pack with a map for pizza in NYC that I see today:

New Google Map Search Mobile

Here is the version from earlier this year:

Old Google Map Search Mobile

Joy Hawkin noticed this and posted about it:

Will this have any impact on local search traffic? I doubt it.

Forum discussion at X.

 

