Google Search has a new design for the embedded map you see for both local pack maps and knowledge panel maps. The new map has a more subtle design, with blue roads, not yellow roads and other design differences.

The easiest way to see this is to compare them side-by-side.

Here is a desktop knowledge panel of the Bronx Zoo that I see today:

Here is what I saw back a couple of weeks ago:

Here is a mobile local pack with a map for pizza in NYC that I see today:

Here is the version from earlier this year:

Joy Hawkin noticed this and posted about it:

Google Maps is showing me a new color scheme this morning. pic.twitter.com/DKVDJ1jsfI — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) August 20, 2024

Will this have any impact on local search traffic? I doubt it.

