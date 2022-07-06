Daily Search Forum Recap: July 6, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has a problem with Nazi stuff showing up in the search results, Google said it is a priority. Google's interesting finds feature is missing, Glenn Gabe discovered. Google Search is testing highly rated by users search carousel. Google is testing a things to do carousel overlay. Google reminded us that third party reviews are not to be marked up with structured data.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google's Interesting Finds SERP Feature Goes Missing From The Search Results - Maybe It Wasn't Interesting To Users Anymore
It seems that Google's Interesting Finds feature has been removed from the mobile search results. I'm not sure when it was removed exactly, but the removal could have happened a while ago. I realized this while analyzing the SERPs for several clients that once had a number of listings ranking in the Interesting Finds feature. After noticing the removal of the module, it hit me that I haven't seen Interesting Finds in some time...
- Google Tests Things To Do Overlay Over Search Results
Google is testing a new user interface for the "Things to do" carousel. In this test, Google is overlaying the results on top of the search results, instead of taking you into a new page and set of search results.
- Google Highly Rated By Users Search Carousel
Google is testing a new carousel in the mobile search results named "Highly rated by users." This will show product results that have, um, high ratings from user reviews.
- Reminder: Don't Markup 3rd Party Reviews With Structured Data
As a reminder, back in 2016, Google updated its guidelines for using schema markup on your site with third-party reviews. Google reminded us in 2018 that this is not in accordance with their rich results guidelines. And now, John Mueller of Google reminded us again - he said "You can't mark up 3rd party reviews with structured data."
- Google: Removal Of Nazi Stuff In Google Search Results Is A Priority
Last Thursday, June 30th, a lot of folks across social media began to talk about how a search for [desk ornament] in Google Image Search brought up Swastikas, German Nazi items and more really horrible items. Danny Sullivan from Google escalated the issue to the Google Search team and said this is a priority for Google to fix. But just almost a week later, the results seem to still appear.
- Urs HÃ¶lzle At Google Zurich
Urs HÃ¶lzle, Google's 8th employee and Senior Vice President of Engineering at Google, visited the Google office in Zurich, Switzerland the other day. Uri is one of the most prominent active Google em
