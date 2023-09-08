Google Search Generative Experience Ends In India Ends February 2024

Sep 8, 2023
Man Woman Looking Into Future Google Logo

While we know the Google Search Generative Experience in the United States ends in December 2023, the India and probably Japan rollout ends a few months later in February 2024. Does that mean SGE will roll out fully in the US a few months prior to the full rollout in other countries?

When I got to labs.google.com I still see "Ends Dec 2023." But when Khushal Bherwani goes to it in India he sees "Ends Feb 2024."

Google Sge India Ends Feb

I initially thought Google pushed off the deadline, so I checked mine and it still says December 2023:

Google Sge Us Ends Dec

Everyone is wondering when Google.com will default to the new SGE search interface... My best guess was before December 2023 but that might differ by region.

Forum discussion at X.

