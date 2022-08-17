Daily Search Forum Recap: August 17, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console bug showed pages as being indexed when they were not indexed. Google said that there are tons of SEOs and site producing terrible content and that content is not worthy of being indexed, let alone ranked. Google explained that sometimes your site's business model is just no longer relevant. FAQ rich results had a massive drop in the Google Search results this week. Affiliates are scrambling to get their rankings back after the product reviews update, some are swapping out their tracking links. Google is testing a larger live stream box for some queries.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Bringing readers even more local news, Google Blog

Other Search

Making robots more helpful with language, Google Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.