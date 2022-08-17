Daily Search Forum Recap: August 17, 2022

Aug 17, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console bug showed pages as being indexed when they were not indexed. Google said that there are tons of SEOs and site producing terrible content and that content is not worthy of being indexed, let alone ranked. Google explained that sometimes your site's business model is just no longer relevant. FAQ rich results had a massive drop in the Google Search results this week. Affiliates are scrambling to get their rankings back after the product reviews update, some are swapping out their tracking links. Google is testing a larger live stream box for some queries.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Fixes Search Console Bug Labeling Pages As Indexed When Not Indexed
    Google just announced that it fixed a bug with Google Search Console that labeled pages as being indexed when they were not indexed. Google said this bug "affected many properties".
  • Affiliates Swapping Out Dofollow Tracking Links After Google Product Reviews Update
    One space that seemed to be hit the hardest by the last Google Product reviews update - the July 2022 update - was the affiliate space. Some affiliates are scrambling to make changes to see a return of their rankings and one change I see affiliates are talking about are swapping out dofollow affiliate tracking URLs with other tracking URLs.
  • Google: Tons Of SEOs & Sites Produce Terrible Content Not Worth Indexing
    Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that "lots of SEOs & sites produce terrible content that's not worth indexing," when someone was complaining his content was not indexed. "Just because it exists doesn't mean it's useful to users," he added.
  • Google: The Model Your Site Was Built On Is No Longer Feasible
    Google's John Mueller explained that for some sites, the model and fundamentals the site was built upon are "just no longer feasible." He explained this when someone asked how long it would take to see recoveries after a Google algorithm update. John said "fundamental quality issues" can take longer than just a month to resolve and sometimes never.
  • Google Search Displaying Far Fewer FAQ Rich Results Today
    Rank Ranger reports show a significant drop again with the rich results for FAQs in the Google search results. Earlier this month 31% of the results the company tracked had FAQ rich results, now it is down to only 18% of those search results.
  • Google Tests Larger Live Stream Box In Search Results
    Google's live stream box in search was mostly found in carousels or thin list view interfaces. But now Google seems to be showing them in a more prominent manner for some queries. Maybe this is not new but
  • Outdoor Foosball Table At Google NYC
    Have you ever seen a foosball table designed to be used outdoors? Well, Google has one on a rooftop at the Google New York City office. You can see a piece of glass is covering the top of the table to

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Fixes Search Console Bug Labeling Pages As Indexed When Not Indexed
 
blog comments powered by Disqus