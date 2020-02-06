Daily Search Forum Recap: February 6, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
- Google Search Tests New Open Design? Maybe It's A Bug?
I had two different people share with me screen shots and video grabs of Google possibly testing a new more open styled search results page design. The design seems so off to me that it seems like a bug, but now that two different people have seen it recently, I am thinking it might be a real test.
- New Google My Business Feature: Own This Business? Claim It Now.
Seems Google is testing or launched a new feature to help business owners reclaim and login to their Google My Business listing. Elizabeth Linder posted a screen shot of this feature that has the option for you to click on a button to "Own this business? Claim it now."
- Google Clarifies GoogleBot's New Useragent Name Usage
Yesterday we reported that Google said the new name for the GoogleBot useragent is now 100% live. Well, that was wrong, it technically was not 100% live. Martin Splitt from Google broke it down for us explaining that when the web rendering service renders the page, that is using the new user agent name 100% of the time.
- Google Search Console Auto-Verifies Tag Manager Causing Security Confusion
As you remember, Google had a bug with Google Tag Manager verifications for Google Search Console. I guess sometime after that, Google decided to automatically reverify sites using Google Tag Manager for Google Search Console verification. That led to people getting emails that they have new access to a property in Search Console.
- Bing Was Offline For Several Hours In Windows 10 Search
Did you know that the other day Windows 10 Search powered by Bing was offline for several hours? The Verge reported "Microsoft's built-in Windows search went down for many users for more than three hours today. Windows search is built into Microsoft's latest Windows 10 operating system, and it started presenting blank search results for apps or any other search queries at around 8AM ET today. Windows search uses the Bing backend to search for results across the web, and it appears that this was the source of the issue."
- Google Maps Celebrates 15 Years: New Maps Icon & Map Features
Google launched Google Maps 15 years ago, well, technically on February 8, 2005 - so almost 15 years ago. And to celebrate, it announced today in numerous blog posts, a new map icon, new features and more.
- Google Asks You To Scan Your Badge To Get Food
Here is a photo I found on Instagram of a device where Google is asking its employees to scan their badge when eating. It is called badge for food and I guess it gives Google another way of tracking
