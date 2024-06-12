Google Ads Adding New Optional Verification This Month

Google Ads announced it will add a new optional verification to verify the affiliation of the advertiser/individual with the organization they are verifying. This starts sometime this month, June 2024, but it is not clear to me what the new verification is exactly.

Google wrote:

In June 2024, Google will update the advertiser verification program to add a new optional verification to verify the affiliation of the advertiser/individual with the organization they are verifying. There will be no adverse consequences for failing to complete this new verification process.

That is all I got, I wish I knew more...

Do any of you have any ideas?

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Shavout.

 

