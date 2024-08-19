Google is testing adding a dynamic blue colored background highlight color when you hover your mouse cursor over a search result snippet. The whole background just behind that specific search result snippet will change from white, to a highlight blue color.

This was spotted by Deepak Yadav who posted this screenshot on X:

Gagan Ghotra also spotted this and shared this video of it on X:

I am normally not into these types of user interfaces, but I can see this being useful and beneficial to some searchers.

Although, it may be a bit busy when you scroll through the snippets.

What do you all think?

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Frank Santmann sent me an example of this on people also ask: