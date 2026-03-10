Google Search Ranking Volatility Still Heated

Mar 10, 2026 - 7:51 am 60 by
Filed Under Google Updates

Google Heated Logo

Yep, more of the same - the Google Search ranking volatility remains heated. Many are asking when we will see an officially announced Google core update. But it has not been announced yet.

We are still seeing daily Google updates, probably smaller core updates that Google doesn't want to comment on.

As a reminder, the February 2026 Google Discover Core Update started on February 5, 2026, and was completed on February 27, 2026.

Previously, we had it heated into March but before that we thought we had some cooling the last week of February - maybe not. We had volatility during the week of February 15th and all of last week, also February 10th and then February 2nd, January 29th onwards and then around January 26th/27th, then January 21st, January 15th, January 12th and January 6th. Prior to that, we had the Google December 2025 core update kick off on December 11, 2025 at around 12:25 pm ET and ended on December 29, 2025 at around 2:05 pm ET. It had two spikes, one on December 13th and the other on December 20th.

Google Tracking Tools

Here are what the tools are showing:

Semrush:

Semrush

Wincher:

Wincher

Advanced Web Rankings:

Advancedwebranking

Zutrix:

Zutrix

Accuranker:

Accuranker

Sistrix:

Sistrix

Mangools:

Mangools

SimilarWeb:

Similarweb

Wiredboard's Aggregator of Tools - this report shows the aggregate of the tools above and plots them on one chart:

Wireboard

Mozcast:

Mozcast

Data For SEO:

Dataforseo

Algoroo:

Algoroo

SERPstat:

Serpstat

SEO Chatter

Here is some of the recent chatter on WebmasterWorld and comments here:

Worst ever beginning of a week. There was another big update this weekend - lost about 60% of traffic.

Yes, something happened yesterday, or rather on Saturday: Discover suddenly reappeared, our ranking rose sharply according to Sistrix, and we suddenly outstripped the big news sites in our field. Finally, something to be happy about.

Shop: Sales suddenly started to increase on Friday, Saturday was still weak, but yesterday was a boom and today is also very good. Our ranking has also risen. So something is happening right now, I'm curious to see if it stays that way.

So we got hit very hard. It is now more than 80%, besides the fact that we are ranking even better than before for many terms.

Now I can say - website is dead. Traffic dead totaly, from 200k to 5k per day. Awesome, 10 years is gone.

I feel for you...Around 30 years of daily writing here. You're not alone.

5k per day? wait till it goes to 300 per day. There is still time

What are you all seeing?

Forum discussion at WebmasterWorld.

 

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