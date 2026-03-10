Programming Note: Offline For Several Days

This is a programming note that I will be not be posting here for the next several days. I am not exactly sure how long it will take and when I will be back at 100% but I am expecting it to take at least several days.

In the meantime, friends of this site will be posting randomly to keep the site active. I also have some scheduled posts that were in the queue for a while and haven't been published yet. So you should see some random posts sprinkled around from day to day from me, but those were pre-written and scheduled at random. I scheduled them and they should be going out.

If you want to notify these friends of new findings, you can reach them on social at:

Ping them on social and hopefully they can cover your new discoveries while I am offline.

I have really never taken time off from the blog or my work, so this isn't easy for me. I am super into being consistent and having my routine with this website, with my company and with my family. But again, I hope to be back in action in the coming weeks.

If you want to do me a favor, please keep the comments section calm.

Thank you for your support,

Barry Schwartz