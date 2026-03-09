Alex Heath and Ellis Hamburger interviewed Google's head of Search, Liz Reid, on Google's progression of AI into Search. It felt like a very candid interview that is worth listening to.

In short, Liz is still not sure if Gemini and Google Search will ever fully converge or not. She does see a lot of opportunity with personalization in Google Search. Slop, not just AI slop, is something Google has been fighting for a while.

Danny Goodwin at Search Engine Land also covered this.

Here is my video:

Here are my notes:

Search was never really static before AI, i.e. knowledge graph, etc - search has changed a lot over the years.

Google takes responsibility for the pace of change very seriously. So Google doesn’t want to change too much and make it hard but they also see a lot of opportunities with these new features. So labs, opt in, and slow roll out is common.

People really picked up on AI Overviews very quickly

AI Agents will do a lot of the work but it won’t be exclusive, only agents. People still want to hear from the source directly.

Google will adapt to AI Agents like Google did for mobile

Liz spoke about BERT, MUM, Google Lens, and other AI products

Gemini vs Google Search: They share the underlining models together; and work together to improve the models for users. Gemini is more productivity or creation and search is more information based and connecting with the web.

Liz doesn’t know if Gemini and Search ever converge or not.

How people are using multiple tools is evolving, people are jumping from ChatGPT to Google to others.

People are using other tools but still, Google Search is growing. It is not a zero sum game.

Google Personal Intelligence is one of Google’s first step to personalizing responses to the user

People have created a lot of slop before AI, AI just makes it much more scalable. So Google has a bunch of experience with this and spam.

AI can create better content, and it also can create slop.

Google has to fight the AI slop, to make sure to get the great content.

Plus, publishers need to create great content.

People are switching to user generated content, listening to more podcasts, etc. People are going to UGC over journalists.

Google’s job is to surface that awesome content.

Google can understand audio and video content well.

Paid wall content, if allowed, Google can crawl it.

Pay walls are also complicated for users, because some won’t pay.

Search is able to find most of the content and new opportunities are being created with this new content.

Liz mentioned preferred sources, so users can say they like a site and Google will show that site more often

Google should also surface the publishers that user is paying for, not the others, if they have content that matches because that user have access to that content already.

There is a real opportunity for personalization, to show content that user trusts

Forum discussion at X.