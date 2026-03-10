Robby Stein, VP, Product at Google Search, was interviewed by Zain Kah on Google AI Search features. While most of the conversation are items we already know, he did say a few interesting things that I want to pull out.

He mentioned how Google has taught its models on how to link out to sources. So based on query fan out, Google will add link cards to the most trusted sources that match those queries.

Here is the video embed:

''Every time you're thinking, what if this thing doesn't go well? You do like a probabilistic swap and you say, what if it does go well?''@rmstein VP, Product at Google Search, breaks down how AI is fundamentally changing the way we search and process information.



Here is… pic.twitter.com/mxi1uGrmsI — Zain Kahn (@heykahn) March 5, 2026

Here are my notes on what I felt was worth pulling out of the conversation:

Not seeing mass replacement of searches people did in the day but more expansionary, new conversational searches

People who are used to being in search everyday can now ask that more complex question using AI Mode

Overtime people will use multiple AI services for multiple needs

But you don’t need AI for everything

Google taught the model on how to link out based on the query fan out

The Gemini 3 models added the ability to do more thinking and to do more actions (such as code)

Why Personal Intelligence in Google is so useful

Google is quickly approaching the point where Google AI can plan everything out for you and then book and buy through AI agents

Forum discussion at X.