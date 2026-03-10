Robby Stein Of Google On Teaching AI To Link Out

Mar 10, 2026 - 7:41 am 3 by
Filed Under Google

Robby Stein Zain Kahn

Robby Stein, VP, Product at Google Search, was interviewed by Zain Kah on Google AI Search features. While most of the conversation are items we already know, he did say a few interesting things that I want to pull out.

He mentioned how Google has taught its models on how to link out to sources. So based on query fan out, Google will add link cards to the most trusted sources that match those queries.

Here is the video embed:

Here are my notes on what I felt was worth pulling out of the conversation:

  • Not seeing mass replacement of searches people did in the day but more expansionary, new conversational searches
  • People who are used to being in search everyday can now ask that more complex question using AI Mode
  • Overtime people will use multiple AI services for multiple needs
  • But you don’t need AI for everything
  • Google taught the model on how to link out based on the query fan out
  • The Gemini 3 models added the ability to do more thinking and to do more actions (such as code)
  • Why Personal Intelligence in Google is so useful
  • Google is quickly approaching the point where Google AI can plan everything out for you and then book and buy through AI agents

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