Daily Search Forum Recap: June 14, 2023

There are signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update. Bing Chat is testing image recognition and visual search features. Google Ads is rolling out its new design and side bar. Google Merchant Center is testing a new checkout button that takes you directly to the checkout page. Google Search Console updated its breadcrumb rich results report.
- June 14th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Fluctuations
I am seeing some early signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update, as the Google search results seem more volatile than normal and there has been an increase in SEO chatter.
- Google Ads New Left Side Bar Design Rolling Out
Google has announced that it has picked a new design navigation for the Google Ads advertiser console. It has been testing new designs since early March and now picked the design with a main menu on the left of the screen, with pages organized into 5 high-level categories.
- Google Search Console Breadcrumb Report May Show More Warnings After June 8th
Google updated the Search Console rich results report for breadcrumbs starting on June 8, 2023. The report now shows warning when sites use the HTML id attribute to specify an ID for Breadcrumb structured data. This may result in an increase in warnings within that Breadcrumb report.
- Bing Chat Tests Image Recognition & Visual Search
Microsoft is testing image recognition and visual search features in Bing Chat. This is where you can upload an image and ask Bing Chat questions around that image.
- Google Merchant Center Tests New Checkout Button
Google is sending out emails to some on Google Merchant Center asking them if they want to beta test a new call-to-action button to send searchers who are ready to buy directly to your check out page, instead of the product page.
- Cowpacalypse & Google's Peter The Greeter
Here is a Googler dressed up as a cow, I think for the annual Google Cowpacalypse event? That Googler is standing next to Peter the Greeter in one of the lobbies at the GooglePlex.
- Google Search 'Katamari Damacy' easter egg, Barry Schwartz on Twitter
- I'd first look for other URL removal requests. Cancelling a removal usually takes less than a day., John Mueller on Twitter
- Machine Learning (AI) Search Has Become a Plagiarism Search, WebmasterWorld
- The file is optional in the sense that you don't need one, but if there are valid directives there, we would consider it a serious bug if they were not followed to the letter. Robots., John Mueller on Twitter
- We called it a "tiebreaker" -- it's not going to make or break your site's SEO, though technically a tiebreaker is more than nothing., John Mueller on Mastodon
- OpenAI Releases Updated gpt-4 and gpt-3.5-turbo, WebmasterWorld
- TikTok Shop tests visual search feature
- Google trials new CTA that takes customers directly to your website
- Amazon is testing AI-generated summaries of product reviews
- Why creator-led content marketing is the future of search
- YouTube Ads ecommerce guide: When, how and why
- How to run your digital agency from anywhere in the world
- GA Quotas in Looker Studio: The Definitive Guide, Measure Minds Group
- Google Analytics 4: What It Is and How To Get Started, BruceClay
- EU suggests breaking up Google’s ad business in preliminary antitrust ruling, The Verge
- Google delays EU launch of its AI chatbot after privacy regulator raises concerns, TechCrunch
- Google forced to postpone Bard chatbot’s EU launch over privacy concerns, POLITICO
- Is Bing Carving Away at Google’s Search Dominance?, Tinuiti
- Microsoft and OpenAI Forge Awkward Partnership as Tech’s New Power Couple, Wall Street Journal
- EDPR, Google Sign Power Purchase Agreement for Solar Energy, MarketWatch
- Attract Better Clients With Standout Content, RankRanger
- Local SEO Link Building Tactics: How to Never Run Out of Ideas, Jon R. Cooper
- How to Build Topical Authority with Internal Links, SEO Hacker
- Android Auto gets a garage door opener app, 9to5Google
- Philadelphia collapse: How Waze and Google Maps are helping you get around the I-95 closure, 6abc Philadelphia
- 6 Local SEO Tasks for Summer Success, Moz
- Google is getting a lot worse because of the Reddit blackouts, The Verge
- How to use TikTok for SEO keyword research, Wix SEO Hub
- LinkedIn SEO: Optimize Your Profile for Improved Visibility, Semrush
- Why SEOs Need to Understand Website Accessibility, Lumar
- What exactly is "helpful content"?, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- Understanding SEO and Paid Advertising, Koozai
- Ad agencies and clients clash: tension over transparency in fees, services, Ad Age
- Google AI-powered Demand Gen campaigns multiply creativity and generate demand., Google Blog
- Enabling delightful user experiences via predictive models of human attention, Google AI Blog
- Function calling and other API updates, OpenAI
- The Google News Material You widgets are here, 9to5Google
- Google Research: Is This Dataset Used For Google's AI Search?, Search Engine Journal
