Daily Search Forum Recap: June 14, 2023

Jun 14, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There are signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update. Bing Chat is testing image recognition and visual search features. Google Ads is rolling out its new design and side bar. Google Merchant Center is testing a new checkout button that takes you directly to the checkout page. Google Search Console updated its breadcrumb rich results report.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • June 14th Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update & Fluctuations
    I am seeing some early signs of another Google search ranking algorithm update, as the Google search results seem more volatile than normal and there has been an increase in SEO chatter.
  • Google Ads New Left Side Bar Design Rolling Out
    Google has announced that it has picked a new design navigation for the Google Ads advertiser console. It has been testing new designs since early March and now picked the design with a main menu on the left of the screen, with pages organized into 5 high-level categories.
  • Google Search Console Breadcrumb Report May Show More Warnings After June 8th
    Google updated the Search Console rich results report for breadcrumbs starting on June 8, 2023. The report now shows warning when sites use the HTML id attribute to specify an ID for Breadcrumb structured data. This may result in an increase in warnings within that Breadcrumb report.
  • Bing Chat Tests Image Recognition & Visual Search
    Microsoft is testing image recognition and visual search features in Bing Chat. This is where you can upload an image and ask Bing Chat questions around that image.
  • Google Merchant Center Tests New Checkout Button
    Google is sending out emails to some on Google Merchant Center asking them if they want to beta test a new call-to-action button to send searchers who are ready to buy directly to your check out page, instead of the product page.
  • Cowpacalypse & Google's Peter The Greeter
    Here is a Googler dressed up as a cow, I think for the annual Google Cowpacalypse event? That Googler is standing next to Peter the Greeter in one of the lobbies at the GooglePlex.

