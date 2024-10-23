Google Merchant Center Audience Insights

Google is testing new Audience Insights or audience analytics within the Google Merchant Center interface. This can show you your audience's regions, ages, gender, age group and more.

This was spotted by Igor Pecherskih who posted about it on LinkedIn. I spotted it via PPC News. Igor wrote:

Google Merchant Center Next now with new audience analytics.



Here's what you can learn:



- Which regions are most interested in your products.

- Users of which gender are more interested in your products.

- Which age group has the greatest interest in your product categories.



This is a real breakthrough for those who want to better understand their audience and set up campaigns as effectively as possible.

Here is a screenshot from Igor:

This is different from Google Merchant Center Analytics.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.