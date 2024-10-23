Google Merchant Center Audience Insights Beta

Oct 23, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Analytics

Google is testing new Audience Insights or audience analytics within the Google Merchant Center interface. This can show you your audience's regions, ages, gender, age group and more.

This was spotted by Igor Pecherskih who posted about it on LinkedIn. I spotted it via PPC News. Igor wrote:

Google Merchant Center Next now with new audience analytics.

Here's what you can learn:

- Which regions are most interested in your products.
- Users of which gender are more interested in your products.
- Which age group has the greatest interest in your product categories.

This is a real breakthrough for those who want to better understand their audience and set up campaigns as effectively as possible.

Here is a screenshot from Igor:

Google Merchant Center Audience Insights

This is different from Google Merchant Center Analytics.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 24, 2024

Oct 24, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Maps

Google Search Snippet With Shop Nearby To Open Business Profile

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Gains Sharable Ad Previews, Asset Experiments & Final URL Expansion

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Testing Revert In Place Of Search Instead For

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google

Google Search Top Products From Customer Reviews Carousel

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Search News

Fun: SEO The Board Game

Oct 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search People's Insights For Unprofessional Medical Advice
Next Story: Google: It's Tempting To Optimize For Tool Metrics; There's No SEO Shortcuts

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.