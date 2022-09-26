Google Search No Results Found Fishing Game Gone Fishing

A year ago, last November, Google started to show this GIF of a fishing bot of some sort when Google returned no results. Well, sometime in the past weeks or so, Google stopped showing this fishing man.

Here is what it looked like:

Here is what I see today:

Yep, no fishing man.

I am not sure if this is temporary or Google decided to give this fishing man a break.

In any event, I spotted this in the comments area over here.

Forum discussion at Black Hat World.