Google Search No Results Found Fishing Game Gone Fishing

A year ago, last November, Google started to show this GIF of a fishing bot of some sort when Google returned no results. Well, sometime in the past weeks or so, Google stopped showing this fishing man.
Here is what it looked like:
Here is what I see today:
Yep, no fishing man.
I am not sure if this is temporary or Google decided to give this fishing man a break.
In any event, I spotted this in the comments area over here.
Forum discussion at Black Hat World.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Rosh Hashanah.