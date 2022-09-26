Google Local Search Ranking Bug Fix Rolling Out

A couple of weeks ago we reported on a possible Google local search ranking update that turned out to not be an update but rather a bug. Well, that bug seems to be fixed or being fixed now and rankings are beginning to return for these local service area businesses.

The bug seemed to start being fixed on Friday, September 23rd, in the afternoon.

Local SEO, Jason Brown wrote in the Local Search Forum "Good news, one of my clients got their rankings back. They are back in the map pack, but not in the same number one spot as before." He also said later "My other client is back ranking again too. Looks like the fix is being rolled out now."

He shared this chart showing how all the rankings returned:

Joy Hawkins also posted about it on Twitter:

If you were impacted by the recent version of the Kansas bug it looks like the fix is being rolled out. https://t.co/QLTXuXzDhL — Joy Hawkins (@JoyanneHawkins) September 23, 2022

So hopefully this is now fully resolved - at least this specific bug? It may have been related to the Kansas Google local bug.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.