Google Product Review Updates Still Get Periodic Updates That Google May Not Announce

Just a reminder, since I am seeing this question come up often. The Google product reviews update is updated periodically, just like with core updates. Google will run them every now and then as it sees fit, so far, Google confirmed five different product review updates.

Danny Sullivan of Google said this again last week on Twitter saying "It's still a periodic refresh situation." He referenced his old tweet that said "At the moment, there's a periodic refresh. Unlike with core updates, we might not always post when a refresh happens given the more limited nature of content involved here. So overall, sites should consider the advice & keep working to it (true of core updates as well!)."

As you can see, Google might not confirm all runs of the product review update.

It's still a periodic refresh situation. See: https://t.co/0gJccmGeoV — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) September 21, 2022

Here are the dates for the five previous Product Reviews Updates, keep in mind, number five is still rolling out.

Forum discussion at Twitter.