Google New York City Inside Green Beach Chairs

Google's New York City office is massive and has a lot to offer for the Googlers who end up going into the office. Here is a small little corner somewhere in the massive office where you can sit on one of two green wooden beach chairs and look out at the view.

I spotted this on Instagram and that person wrote, "One of the advantages of being a ZRH Googler is that from time to time you also get to be a NYC Googler. This office is so big and full of amazing corners that thereâ€™s an urban legend of a Googler that once got lost there and was never found again."

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.