Google Says Mark Those Link Request Emails As Spam & Don't Worry

Google's John Mueller said that you don't need to worry about those spammy emails you get asking to buy or trade links based on a certain DA or other link score. Instead, just report them as spam in your email box and move on with your day.

There is no need to report them to the Google Search team, since these folks even email the Google Search team directly with the same requests.

John Mueller said on X, "Don't worry, I get them too." He said sometimes he even responds to them and "they even answer my questions when I ask them with my corp email." "But, I usually just mark as spam, the sites are all well-known," he added.

This is your annual reminder to stop emailing Google your undetectable links, as we covered in 2023. Also, a couple of years ago, I posted a PSA from Gary Illyes of Google saying Google will use those link spam emails against you, so stop emailing them to @google.com email addresses. Like I said, this is not the first time Google has said this. Gary Illyes from Google in 2017 where someone emailed him about link buying based on DA. Heck, even in 2016, someone emailed Matt Cutts with paid link requests. This also happened in 2012 to another Googler who was on that team. I am sure it happens way too often. It is just not smart to ask Googlers who work on Google Search to break their own webmaster guidelines.

