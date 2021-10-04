Google Search Drops Support For Internet Explorer 11 And So Can You

Malte Ubl, a Technically a Software Engineer at Google, announced on Twitter that Google has finally dropped officially support for Internet Explorer 11 IE11. He said "Google Search ended support for IE11 in its main product."

Here is the tweet:

As a web developer this is one of the happiest announcements in a while: Google Search ended support for IE11 in its main product 🎉 (you can still search but will get a fallback experience). I'm mostly posting this so you can send it to your boss 😛. We did the Math. It is time. — Malte Ubl (@cramforce) October 1, 2021

I love how he said "I'm mostly posting this so you can send it to your boss 😛. We did the Math. It is time." This means that you can tell your boss if Google no longer supports IE 11, the sites and apps you build for your boss no longer have to support IE 11 as well.

Microsoft released IE 11 almost 12 years ago on October 17, 2013. Microsoft itself said it will stop supporting the browser on November 30, 2020. Microsoft wants you to switch from IE to Microsoft Edge.

Annie Sullivan, a Software engineer on the Google Chrome team, reminisced saying "I heirloomed IE 5 back when I worked on GWS team. So I am extra happy to see this happen."

Fun fact: I heirloomed IE 5 back when I worked on GWS team. So I am extra happy to see this happen. — Annie Sullivan (@anniesullie) October 2, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.