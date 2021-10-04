Google Ads Launches Offline Conversion Import (OCI) Helper

Google announced a new tool to help you import your offline conversion data into Google Ads. Yes, this is about giving Google your first-party data so you can do better targeting and to help you measure your offline conversions.

The tool is at ocihelper.withgoogle.com and this tool helps you take your first party data and import it into Google to help you measure your offline conversions. Google wrote:

If you’re a business that sources potential leads online before closing a final sale, ensuring high lead quality is key to getting the most out of each interaction with your prospective customers. Importing your offline conversions makes this easy—you can measure what happens in the offline world after your ad results in a click or call to your business, and then use that data to find similar high-quality leads. To help you with this conversion import process, we launched the OCI helper tool to support you with detailed steps and project management guidance.

Google asks you to answer some questions to confirm your account's compatibility, tracking solutions, lead-to-sales journey, and the team who will help you with implementation.

Once you have assigned team members for each role in the process, OCI helper tool will assist them at each step, providing detailed instructions and timely email notifications when it's their turn to act.

A centralized dashboard can help you to keep track of your current progress, helping to reduce the back-and-forth between your team and keep everything on track.

Forum discussion at Twitter.