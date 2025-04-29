Daily Search Forum Recap: April 29, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
OpenAI added shopping search features to ChatGPT Search, also improved citations and trending/autocomplete. Google said changing the lastmod date isn't going to help you with SEO. Bing is testing new AI summary answers. Google is testing a new shopping ads design. Bing is testing removing the words from the Bing logo at the search bar.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
ChatGPT Search Gains Shopping Search Features (Not Ads) & More
OpenAI has begun rolling out shopping search features directly into ChatGPT Search across fashion, beauty, home goods, and electronics categories. These are not ads or affiliate-driven, but they are powered by structured data from third-party sources. OpenAI also announced improved citations, WhatsApp integration and trending and autocomplete.
-
Google: Changing Lastmod Date In Sitemap Isn't An SEO Hack
Google's John Mueller explained that changing the dates in your XML Sitemaps lastmod date to all show today, the most recent day, won't favor your rankings or SEO. He said on Reddit, "setting today's date in a sitemap file isn't going to be something that works in favor of anyone, it's just lazy."
-
Bing Tests New AI Answer Summary
Microsoft is testing a new format for an AI Answer or AI Summary in the Bing Search results. This shows the AI generated answer as a list of terms that can be expanded and clicked on to generate a new search result set.
-
Google Tests New Shopping Ads Design
Google is testing a new design for the shopping ads format, one that looks a bit more like the image pack design than shopping ads. The normal shopping ads are more in a carousel format, and not rows of products, as well.
-
Bing Search Without Microsoft Name By Logo
Microsoft is testing removing its name, i.e. Microsoft Bing, next to the logo in the Bing Search bar. Normally the search bar has the Microsoft Bing name next to the logo on the left side of the search bar, now Microsoft is just testing showing the logo.
-
Matzah Delivery At Google NYC
Passover was a couple of weeks ago and it seems Google had 40 boxes of matzah delivered to the Google office in New York City. We saw Googlers eating matzah last year, the same boxes.
