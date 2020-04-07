Daily Search Forum Recap: April 7, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search COVID Announcements Will Be Live Soon
A week ago we we reported that Google has new structured data named SpecialAnnouncement that some sites can use to markup their Google search results. Well, Google didn't write a blog post about it until Friday afternoon and it isn't live yet. Danny Sullivan of Google said it should be live soon.
- Google Tweets Its Search Changes For COVID-19
The Google Search Liaison account on Twitter posted several tweets summarizing many of the changes Google has made to search over the COVID-19 crisis. We covered many of them here, actually, all of them. But I thought it would be good to share these tweets in one place.
- Google Ads New Chart Types For Time Series & Summary
Google Ads seems to have launched new chart type options in the Google Ads interface. When you click on it, Google gives you options for either a time series or summary chart. Here are screen shots from Jessica Budde and Jeremy Krantz.
- Google Tests Moving Review Stars Lower & Changing Colors
Google seems to be testing moving the review stars from just under the title to below the description portion of the snippet. Google is also testing changing the color from orange to yellow. Here are screen shots I was able to replicate but I am not the only one seeing this.
- Asked Google: Does Searcher Behavior Changes Influence Overall Ranking
A week or so ago, I asked Google's John Mueller in a video hangout if it is possible that the changes in searcher behavior we are seeing are influencing the overall Google search ranking algorithm. We have been seeing a lot of fluctuations in Google search, so I asked if maybe that is why.
- Red Google Bike Basket
Here is a close up of the baskets mounted on some of those Google bikes. Not that anyone is really using these bikes now. But hey, we can dream of using them in the future.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- How would you describe the images to someone who can't see the images? That's essentially what you should be aiming for., John Mueller on Twitter
- If it's a .ca TLD then that would automatically be geotargeted to Canada, and you wouldn't be able to override it. It can still rank globally, and hreflang can help show the right URL, but if you want to be s, John Mueller on Twitter
- The page has evolved quite a bit over time, I wouldn't assume 2013 is when the stat was added. (Also, I'm pretty sure we don't have newer stats on this; it's such an irrelevant metric for search at some point), John Mueller on Twitter
- GoDaddy Acquires Neustar Registry and Business, renaming it GoDaddy Registry, WebmasterWorld
- It's not a very useful heading if nobody can read it. Why would you want to do that?, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- The future of identity in a cookieless world
- Foursquare and Factual merge, CEO Shim to lead combined company
- Why you shouldn’t use Google Ads’ seasonality adjustments for COVID-19 fluctuations
- Making sense of 2020: New marketing priorities & opportunities amidst the chaos
- UK court to Google: Expose algorithm or withdraw key piece of defense evidence
- Is recent Google algorithm volatility related to COVID-19 or normal? Live panel to discuss Tuesday
- Video: Eric Wu on how SEOs can talk to developers and going beyond content and links
- Some Featured Snippets may not appear as the top organic result
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- A Guide To Cross-Domain Tracking in Google Analytics, Conversion Uplift
- Get the Most Out of Your Reporting With Google Analytics App + Web, Bounteous
- How to Pull Data from Data Layer: Google Tag Manager Tutorial, Analytics Mania
- How to share your Google Data Studio report automatically every month, grwstone
Industry & Business
Local & Maps
- Local Home SDK Ready for Actions, Google Developers Blog
Mobile & Voice
SEO
- 10 Best Chrome Extensions According To An SEO, Go Fish Digital
- How To Remove An Image From Google Search Using The Outdated Content Tool (When The Image Was Published On Another Site), GSQI
- Looking back at last year's Webmaster Conference Product Summit, Official Google Webmaster Central Blog
PPC
- COVID-19 insights & trends — April 6 edition, Microsoft Advertising
- Updated Google Ads Benchmarks for Your Industry During COVID-19, WordStream
- How to Target your PPC Ads for Locations, Hallam
- Inclusive Marketing: 5 mindset shifts to make, Microsoft Advertising
Other Search
- How People Read Online: New and Old Findings, NN Group
- Keeping people informed on coronavirus news, Google Blog
- Opinion | Google Searches Can Help Us Find Emerging Covid-19 Outbreaks, New York Times
- Support for public health workers fighting COVID-19, Google Blog
- Experiences Covering the SEO News: In Search SEO Podcast, RankRanger