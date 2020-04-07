Daily Search Forum Recap: April 7, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Search COVID Announcements Will Be Live Soon

A week ago we we reported that Google has new structured data named SpecialAnnouncement that some sites can use to markup their Google search results. Well, Google didn't write a blog post about it until Friday afternoon and it isn't live yet. Danny Sullivan of Google said it should be live soon.

The Google Search Liaison account on Twitter posted several tweets summarizing many of the changes Google has made to search over the COVID-19 crisis. We covered many of them here, actually, all of them. But I thought it would be good to share these tweets in one place.

Google Ads seems to have launched new chart type options in the Google Ads interface. When you click on it, Google gives you options for either a time series or summary chart. Here are screen shots from Jessica Budde and Jeremy Krantz.

Google seems to be testing moving the review stars from just under the title to below the description portion of the snippet. Google is also testing changing the color from orange to yellow. Here are screen shots I was able to replicate but I am not the only one seeing this.

A week or so ago, I asked Google's John Mueller in a video hangout if it is possible that the changes in searcher behavior we are seeing are influencing the overall Google search ranking algorithm. We have been seeing a lot of fluctuations in Google search, so I asked if maybe that is why.

Here is a close up of the baskets mounted on some of those Google bikes. Not that anyone is really using these bikes now. But hey, we can dream of using them in the future.

Local Home SDK Ready for Actions, Google Developers Blog

Samsung Adds 3 South Korean Celebrities as Bixby Voice Options, Voicebot

