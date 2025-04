Barry Schwartz is the CEO of RustyBrick and a technologist, a New York Web service firm specializing in customized online technology that helps companies decrease costs and increase sales. Barry is also the founder of the Search Engine Roundtable and the News Editor of Search Engine Land . He is well known & respected for his expertise in the search marketing industry. He only provides consulting services to expert SEOs and also performs search marketing expert witness services. Barry graduated from the City University of New York and lives with his family in the NYC region. You can follow Barry on Twitter at @rustybrick or on LinkedIn and read his full bio over here

Google's John Mueller explained that changing the dates in your XML Sitemaps lastmod date to all show today, the most recent day, won't favor your rankings or SEO. He said on Reddit, "setting today's date in a sitemap file isn't going to be something that works in favor of anyone, it's just lazy."

This is a super old topic, something we discussed here countless times, so what is one more story on it.

John's full response was that these types of SEO hacks, or whatever you want to call it, may have worked for a short while, but they do not have long term benefits. And with the lastmod date, that wouldn't work.

He wrote:

I don't know your situation, so it's impossible to say. There are certainly some sneaky things that "work" for a while (usually it's just a while), and it's frustrating to be in a situation with a competitor like that. However, setting today's date in a sitemap file isn't going to be something that works in favor of anyone, it's just lazy. In the early days, it was often a sign that the sitemap generator was confused or broken (if a page is dynamically generated, theoretically it's "always updated"). It's trivial for search engines to recognize, and only makes it harder for them to recognize updated pages. This definitely isn't working in their favor.

Google has been warning that you should only change the lastmod date for significant content changes. Not for things like changing your copyright date in the footer or other less significant changes. But SEOs or maybe their CMS platforms are just too trigger happy with lastmod dates. In fact, Google may end up not trusting it.

So don't try to fool Google with your lastmod date, it should not work.

