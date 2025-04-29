Microsoft is testing a new format for an AI Answer or AI Summary in the Bing Search results. This shows the AI generated answer as a list of terms that can be expanded and clicked on to generate a new search result set.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a screenshot and a video on X - here is the screenshot:

But it is easier to watch the video to see it in action:

Bing is testing a new AI summary feature in search results. When you click on it, it redirects to a new search query.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/3G9MP9JkE9 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) April 28, 2025

Yes, this is also Bing linking its AI Answers to itself like Google did.

