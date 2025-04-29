Bing Tests New AI Answer Summary

Microsoft is testing a new format for an AI Answer or AI Summary in the Bing Search results. This shows the AI generated answer as a list of terms that can be expanded and clicked on to generate a new search result set.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a screenshot and a video on X - here is the screenshot:

Bing Ai Summary Test

But it is easier to watch the video to see it in action:

Yes, this is also Bing linking its AI Answers to itself like Google did.

Forum discussion at X.

 

