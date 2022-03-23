Google Search With Discount Coupon Codes In Shopping Pack

Google is showing coupon codes that you can click on to "view code" and then that will show the code that you can copy and paste into the checkout page at the merchant to get the discount. This seems to be powered by Google the Merchant Center promotions feature (help document here).

Valentin Pletzer notified me of this on Twitter and he said the "view code" is new link is new and prior, he didn't think it showed in search. This can 100% be new, but I am not sure - also this is the shopping pack in the search results. This seemed to have launched early in India in 2019 and maybe expanded more with offer attributes later - but this one seems more pulled from the Merchant Center feed.

Here are screenshots that I was able to replicate in the US:

Then after you click on "view code" this opens:

The same works on desktop for the query [BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self]:

