Google My Business Stay Verified Emails Are Legit

Google My Business does send out emails asking those who have not logged into their Google My Business account in a while, to log back in to stay verified. The email does not appear to be a phishing scam, but rather something Google has done for a while now.

The email says "Stay verified on Google My Business. It looks like you haven't signed in to your account in a while. So, in 30 days, the following Business Profiles will be unverified due to inactivity."

Here is a screen shot:

Maybe this is a way for removing spam from Google My Business? I am not sure.

Colan Nielsen said in the Local Search Forums "Google sends out a batch of those emails every once in a while. I think they have been doing it for a few years at least."

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.