Google has added a new Siri shortcut for the Google Search app that speeds up you using Google search. All you need to do is say "Search with Google" to Siri and it will launch the Google Search App.

Here is what it looks like when you try it out:

Google has many more shortcuts, you can see them in the Shortcuts app on your iOS device.

I wonder if people will adopt this and search using Google more on iOS?

