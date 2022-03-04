There Is No Google Search Console Demo Account

Some folks are asking why there isn't a demo account for Google Search Console like there is for Google Analytics. John Mueller said Daniel Waisberg and the Google Search Console team looked into it but it is "super hard, and requires constant maintenance." That is why they have not done it yet.

He added on Twitter that "you can't just create fake sites and make useful data, & you can't just take a known-bad site since it won't have useful data." So he said while the idea of a demo account is "not dropped forever" it is something that is "not trivial" to just set up.

So you know, Google Analytics does have a demo account that is populated with data from the Google Merchandise Store and Flood-It. You can access the various demo account over here. The Google Merchandise Store is an ecommerce site that sells Google-branded merchandise. There are both Universal Analytics and Google Analytics 4 properties based on the ecommerce site. Flood-It! is a simple yet exciting strategy puzzle game in which you have to flood the whole game board with one color in fewer than the allowed steps. The game is available for download on Android and iOS. There is a Google Analytics 4 property for Flood-It! containing games reporting and data from the app and website.

