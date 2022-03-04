Google Temporarily Pauses All Ads In Serving In Russia

Last night Google announced it is temporarily pausing Google ads from serving to users located in Russia. This is due to the "ongoing war in Ukraine" according to the Google statement.

Google posted this in the updated Google Ads policies document stating"

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we will be temporarily pausing Google ads from serving to users located in Russia.

Reuters has a statment from Google saying "In light of the extraordinary circumstances, we're pausing Google ads in Russia," the company said in a statement. "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."

