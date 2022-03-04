Google Page Experience Update For Desktop Done Rolling Out

Mar 4, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (9) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Algorithm Updates
That is a wrap - the Google page experience update for desktop is now fully rolled out - as of yesterday, March 3rd. If you are counting, that is a 9-day roll out, which began on February 22nd and ended on March 3rd.

Here is the tweet announcing it is done rolling out:

Did you notice any ranking changed related to this update? That is going to be impossible to say but I will say, I doubt it. There was some sort of update that started February 24th and lasted a few days but I doubt that had anything to do with page experience.

Glenn Gabe shared some charts from data he has access to, showing this update didn't really have much of any impact on rankings:

As a reminder, the same factors, outside of mobile friendliness, are being used for the desktop version of this page experience update - as we reported about earlier. The original Google page experience update was announced in May 2020 and the mobile version went live between June and May 2021. It did not really have a big or visible impact to the overall rankings in the mobile search results and we do not expect there to be a significant impact to the desktop search results with this rollout.

Here is a chart of the factors included in this update compared side by side with desktop to mobile:

In January 2022, Google released the desktop page experience report in Search Console so you can measure your how well your desktop pages are doing with page experience signals.

As a reminder, again, don't worry - this update won't have much of an impact on your rankings. Google said before "as we have said before, while this update is designed to highlight pages that offer great user experiences, page experience remains one of many factors our systems take into account. Given this, sites generally should not expect drastic changes. In addition, because we’re doing this as a gradual rollout, we will be able to monitor for any unexpected or unintended issues."

Here is John Mueller of Google saying this again just last week:

Forum discussion at Twitter & WebmasterWorld.

