Daily Search Forum Recap: July 3, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google Search Console delays do not mean there is an unconfirmed core update rolling out, Google said. Google does not show those reporting delays in the Google Search Status Dashboard. There is an update zero click study from Rand Fishkin. Google is testing current styles carousel in Google Search. And Google Ads brand exclusions won't prevent your ad from showing random firms, yet.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Console Delays Is Not A Google Core Update
Another rumor coming out of the Google Search Console reporting delays is that this is some sort of unconfirmed update is rolling out. Well, that is not the case at all. John Mueller of Google said this is not a core update or even an unconfirmed core update.
-
Google Zero Click Study Now At 58.5% In 2024
Rand Fishkin has come out with his 2024 edition of the Google zero click study and it shows that in the US, zero clicks are now at 58.5%, which is down from 65% in 2021. The study says about 37% of Google searches lead to no action, 21.4% lead to another Google search and 41.5% lead to a click.
-
Google Explains Why Search Console Reporting Delays Are Not In Search Status Dashboard
As of right now, Google Search Console is having a significant delay with its Performance reports and some are wondering why the status of the delay is not in the Google Search Status Dashboard like other search related issues.
-
Google Ads New Brand Exclusion Won't Prevent Your Ads For Showing For Random Firms
The other day we reported about the new Google Ads brand controls. But as we gain more and more clarity, it seems it does not give advertisers all the controls they need.
-
Current Styles Google Search Carousel
Google Search has a new shopping-related carousel named "current styles." This shows up for some shopping-related queries, and if you search for a product, it might show you style variations that may be trending.
-
2024 Google Product Expert Summit Photos
Google held a large Google Product Expert Summit in Zurich a couple of weeks ago and I wanted to share some, not all, some of the photos from the event.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Business Information assets aren't guaranteed to show, as noted at the top of this page and further down in an FAQ: https://t.co/Y8FF6AKDFg. I also wanted to share this page, which has some additional infor, AdsLiaison on X
- I thought the documentation was pretty clear (and the documentation is the only place we link to it; it's not in the UI by design), and we haven't really changed anything in our messaging around the tool in a really long time. Feel free to use it for thin, John Mueller on LinkedIn
- These thresholds ensure user anonymity by only reporting on terms that have seen sufficient search volume across all Google searches.". I do get the frustration, but the approach is driven b, AdsLiaison on X
- Today I discovered that SoundCloud added a noindex tag to their entire site (including their homepage)., Ari Roth on LinkedIn
- We have rolled out an updated version of Pro Search to all Perplexity Pro and Enterprise Pro users. It is capable of multi-step reasoning on more complex queries and can execute code when necessary., Aravind Srinivas on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google tightens disclosure rules for synthetic content in political ads
- Nearly 60% of Google searches end without a click in 2024
- Google expands definition of U.S. Election ads
- How to spot and avoid shady link building vendors
- Google working on fixing latency issues with the Search Performance reports
- Why are so many affiliate sites losing organic traffic?
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- GTM Tag Diagnostics: Check the Quality of Your GTM Container, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Apple to Get OpenAI Board Observer Role as Part of AI Agreement, Bloomberg
- Eric Schmidt’s Split With Advisor Reveals Complex Settlements With Ex-Girlfriends, The Information
- Google Beats Children’s Privacy Suit Over Online Data Collection, Bloomberg
- Google emissions jump nearly 50% over five years as AI use surges, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google investing another $1 billion into Council Bluffs data center, WOWT
- Google now pays $250,000 for KVM zero-day vulnerabilities, Bleeping Computer
- News outlets are accusing Perplexity of plagiarism and unethical web scraping, TechCrunch
Links & Content Marketing
- How Better Source Interviews Lead To More Engaging Content, Content Marketing Institute
- How to Use ChatGPT to Create Attention-Grabbing Marketing Content, CPA Practice Advisor
Local & Maps
- Google Business Profile: FAQ for Multiple Businesses at the Same Address, Moz
- 5 Students Got Lost and Used Google Maps to Find the Way. They Ended Up in the Jungle, AutoEvolution
- Google Maps could soon let you co-navigate with multiple drivers, Android Authority
Mobile & Voice
- 6 ways Google AI makes your Pixel even more helpful, Google Blog
- Apple now considers its first HomePod to be 'vintage', Engadget
- Exclusive: New Google AI suite to debut with the Pixel 9 series, Android Authority
SEO
- 4 tips for faster images on your website, Google Search Central YouTube
- A 10-Question Scorecard to Assess Your Site's Likelihood of Recovery From the Last Year of Google Algorithm Updates, Trusthetics
- Google Search Ranks AI Spam Above Original Reporting in News Results, Wired
- Manage your product data sources with ease!, Google Merchant Center Help
- Tactics for multi-stakeholder reporting, Wix SEO Hub
- Tracking AI Overviews Queries, Links, Practical Ecommerce
- Hack The Box grows 211% YoY in top 10 keyword rankings across their diverse offerings, Ahrefs
- The Change Coming For SEO Agencies, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
PPC
- Announcing the Merchant API Beta, the new version of the Content API for Shopping, Google Ads Developer Blog
- How to Use Keyword Match Types in Google Ads, Backlinko
- Rebalancing the work equation with AI, Microsoft Advertising
- What is ‘End Customer Company Name’ and Why Does it Matter?, PPC Hero
Search Features
- AI Overview Study for 8,000 Keywords in Google Search, Advanced Web Ranking
