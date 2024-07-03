Daily Search Forum Recap: July 3, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google Search Console delays do not mean there is an unconfirmed core update rolling out, Google said. Google does not show those reporting delays in the Google Search Status Dashboard. There is an update zero click study from Rand Fishkin. Google is testing current styles carousel in Google Search. And Google Ads brand exclusions won't prevent your ad from showing random firms, yet.

