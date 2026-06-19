Bing Tests Color Options In Product Results

Jun 19, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Robot Clothing Store

Microsoft Bing is testing a color selector / viewer in the shopping and product results within Bing Search. This will show you what colors the product is available in, without having to click over to the website to see it.

I believe this is a test because when I tried it for numerous queries, I was seeing products but not the color options.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted a screenshot on X:

Bing Product Results Color Options

I do think this is useful for searchers to see in the product search results.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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