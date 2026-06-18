Daily Search Forum Recap: June 18, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says to add all domain variations to the Change of Address tool when doing a site migration. Bing Webmaster Tools plans to add more country level reporting to the search performance report. Google added an Activites button to the Google Business Profiles dashboard. Google is testing new attribution for 3d images in product results. Google Discover seems to be showing more News Showcase sites.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Bing Webmaster Tools May Support More Country Reporting
Bing may soon support more countries for the countries filter within Bing Webmaster Tools. Fabrice Canel from Microsoft wrote on X, "Well, we are now actively considering expanding this to show more individual countries."
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Google Business Profiles Dashboard Activities Button
Google can show an "Activities" button in the Google Business Profiles dashboard within Google Search. I assume this button is reserved for venues that let you book activities including booking tickets or other activities.
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Google Tests 3D Model From Attribution In Product Results
Google is testing attributing where the 3D models are from that Google shows within the product detail screen in Google Search. I can't replicate this but the test shows "3D mode from [retailer name]."
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Google Discover Feed With More Google News Showcase Results
Google seems to be showing content from publishers in the Google News Showcase more within the Google Discover feed. I don't have direct data to prove this but two people who follow Google Discover closely said this is to be true.
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Google: For Site Moves, Add All Domain Variants To Change Of Address Tool
Google has updated its site move and domain migrations help document to note that for domain migrations, you should make sure to submit Change of Address requests for all domain variations. Google said the "domain migrations work best when all variants of a site are migrated properly."
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Google NYC Intern Swag
Here is an updated look at the Google swag given to interns. This was posted by an intern working at the Google New York City office. We've seen Google intern caps before, also during COVID, which was interesting.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Turns out, to win on Google you just have to DMCA the crap out of your competitors. Google doesn't check for ID or credible information on the submitter and the process just goes on unchecked., Pedro Dias on X
- The worst part is that companies are falling for this crap. Then they scale, visit "Mt. AI", and tank. Do not fall for the risky shortcuts. It won't end well. It never does. I also just shared about the Cornell study about "inauthentic mentions", gaming Reddit for AI, etc., Glenn Gabe on X
- June 18th is the 23rd birthday of Google AdSense - how insane is that, Barry Schwartz on X
- Finally! The web is so mobile-friendly that you get a weird look when you switch to a big screen. Love it. Thanks, everyone!, John Mueller on Bluesky
- Strange to think that Backlinko is owned by Semrush, which is owned by Adobe, which is owned by investor funds like BlackRock and Vanguard If you have any money in index funds or retirement accounts, you probably own a little piece of Backlinko yourself It's Backlinko all the way down, Cyrus Shepard on Bluesky
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Meta expands live shopping ads and virtual card checkout to drive more purchases
- UK CMA orders Google to explain how search results are ranked
- 80% of ChatGPT product recommendations change when search is enabled: Study
- AI referrals to travel sites surge 194% as engagement rises: Adobe
- 7 AI search shifts you can’t afford to ignore
- Google Ads to automatically classify conversion-based customer lists
- AI search adoption rises as consumer trust declines: Study
- What replaces the ultimate guide in AI search
- Topics matter for third-party authority signals
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- OpenAI prepares major ChatGPT voice upgrade with GPT-Bidi-1, Testing Catalog
- Americans' Views on AI Chatbots, Smart Devices and AI's Impact, Pew Research Center
- Scheduled tasks in ChatGPT, ChatGPT Release Notes
- Building a new AI economy that creates value for everyone, Microsoft Advertising
- Gemini CLI and Code Assist shut down for consumers this week, 9To5Google
- A New Era of Midjourney, Midjourney
- AI Is Splitting the Job Market in Two, PwC Study Shows, Bloomberg
Industry & Business
- Scaling the UK government’s AI vision, Google Blog
- Anthropic Ban Stirs Concerns at OpenAI and Beyond of Crackdown on Foreign AI Talent, The Information
- Anthropic, Google, Other Tech Companies Commit $915 Million to Pull Carbon Out of the Sky, Wall Street Journal
- Star Google AI Researcher Shazeer Joins OpenAI, The Information
Links & Content Marketing
- B2B Influence Is a Team Sport. Are You Playing the Right Positions?, TopRank Marketing
- Why Owned Content Still Wins, Content Marketing Institute
- Audience Affinity vs. Traffic: Why High-Affinity Media Belongs in Your Earned Media Strategy, SparkToro
Local & Maps
- Why Local SEO Metrics No Longer Explain Customer Acquisition, HackerNoon
- Waze sends World Cup alerts, here's how to turn it off, 9To5Google
- Yext - Agentic Marketing Infrastructure Layer, Street Fight
Other Search
- Introducing SPECS Augmented Reality Glasses, Snap
- The Gemini-Powered Google Home Speaker Is Finally Here, Wired
- Get to know the new Google Home Speaker, Google Blog
PPC
- EU Tariffs on Temu & Shein: Google Shopping Data, Smarter Ecommerce
- Optmyzr MCP Vs. Google Ads MCP: What PPC Teams Actually Get From Each, Optmyzr
- Unlocking the Power of Microsoft Ads in 2026, ZATO Marketing
- Why Google Ads Consolidation Outperforms Campaign Expansion, Hop Skip Media
- 4 New Must-Use Google Shopping Feed Attributes for Maximum Visibility, PPC Hero
- Google to use UK and EU user IP addresses for ad personalization, Bleeping Computer
- Practicing Skepticism & Due Diligence In PPC, PPC Live
- Addition of Voiceover Video Enhancement, PPC News Feed
- Universal Commerce Protocol: What Google’s New Agentic Commerce Standard Means for Advertisers, JumpFly
SEO
- Why Publishing More Content Is Making Your SEO Worse, Search Engine Journal
- Three ways to keep your brand visible in AI Search, The Drum
- How to Prove the Business Value of AI Search, Koozai
- Understanding the differences between prompts and keywords, STAT Search Analytics
- Why Calling Yourself the 'Best' Could Be Helping Your Competitors Win in AI Search, Lily Ray
Feedback:
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