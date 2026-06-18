Daily Search Forum Recap: June 18, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says to add all domain variations to the Change of Address tool when doing a site migration. Bing Webmaster Tools plans to add more country level reporting to the search performance report. Google added an Activites button to the Google Business Profiles dashboard. Google is testing new attribution for 3d images in product results. Google Discover seems to be showing more News Showcase sites.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

SEO

Feedback:

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