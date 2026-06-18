Daily Search Forum Recap: June 18, 2026

Jun 18, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says to add all domain variations to the Change of Address tool when doing a site migration. Bing Webmaster Tools plans to add more country level reporting to the search performance report. Google added an Activites button to the Google Business Profiles dashboard. Google is testing new attribution for 3d images in product results. Google Discover seems to be showing more News Showcase sites.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bing Webmaster Tools May Support More Country Reporting
    Bing may soon support more countries for the countries filter within Bing Webmaster Tools. Fabrice Canel from Microsoft wrote on X, "Well, we are now actively considering expanding this to show more individual countries."
  • Google Business Profiles Dashboard Activities Button
    Google can show an "Activities" button in the Google Business Profiles dashboard within Google Search. I assume this button is reserved for venues that let you book activities including booking tickets or other activities.
  • Google Tests 3D Model From Attribution In Product Results
    Google is testing attributing where the 3D models are from that Google shows within the product detail screen in Google Search. I can't replicate this but the test shows "3D mode from [retailer name]."
  • Google Discover Feed With More Google News Showcase Results
    Google seems to be showing content from publishers in the Google News Showcase more within the Google Discover feed. I don't have direct data to prove this but two people who follow Google Discover closely said this is to be true.
  • Google: For Site Moves, Add All Domain Variants To Change Of Address Tool
    Google has updated its site move and domain migrations help document to note that for domain migrations, you should make sure to submit Change of Address requests for all domain variations. Google said the "domain migrations work best when all variants of a site are migrated properly."
  • Google NYC Intern Swag
    Here is an updated look at the Google swag given to interns. This was posted by an intern working at the Google New York City office. We've seen Google intern caps before, also during COVID, which was interesting.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

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