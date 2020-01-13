Google: We Treat Links On HTTP & HTTPS Pages Equally

Jan 13, 2020 • 7:52 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google's John Mueller said a link on an HTTP page is just as valuable to Google as a link on an HTTPS page and visa versa. He said on Twitter "we treat links on http the same as links on https sites." So there is no benefit to having a link from a page that is secure or not secure.

This is after Natalie Coyne posted a Twitter poll asking about this:

Here is John Mueller's response:

Reason he said I don't know about authority is that he said numerous times, Google doesn't use authority.

In any event, this reminds me of when SEOs began selling HTTPS links after the HTTPS ranking boost came out. Too much fun, don't you think?

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Screened Ads Tests Photos
 
blog comments powered by Disqus