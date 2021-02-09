Google Removes 3D and AR Early Adopters Program

In the beginning of this year, Google added a page around the 3D and AR Early Adopters Program, that page was recently taken down. Google said it has "removed the page about joining the 3D and AR Early Adopters Program." It was removed because "the program is no longer accepting submissions."

Google wrote on this page "3D and Augmented Reality (AR) results help people view your 3D content directly from Google Search results. If people tap the View in 3D chip, it takes them into an immersive experience where they can interact with your 3D asset or even place it in their space with AR. From this viewer experience, they can either tap a chip to continue to your website or exit to the Google Search results page."

I wrote about this program back in March but here is a screen shot of the page, which now 404s.

Google announced these efforts back in mid-2019. I wonder if Google is putting this feature on the sideline or opening it out of beta?

