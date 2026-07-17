As many of you know, Google has user-triggered fetchers including Google-NotebookLM. But with NotebookLM being renamed to Gemini Notebook, Google had to update the user agent name of Google-NotebookLM to Google-GeminiNotebook.

Google first added Google-NotebookLM bot in October 2025. Now, Google said it has been renamed. Google wrote:

Updated the NotebookLM user agent to be Google-GeminiNotebook. If you hardcoded the old value in your code, update the string to avoid potential bugs. We will continue to support the old value to allow for a smooth transition.

Here are the new values:

So if you hardcoded anything with Google-NotebookLM, swap it out for Google-GeminiNotebook.

Shauvik Kumar also spotted this and posted about it:

Google just renamed the NotebookLM fetcher to Gemini Notebook and documented new user-agent strings, with the former Google-NotebookLM agent supported until August 2026.



If you generally look for user-agent in logs, you'll want to account for Google-GeminiNotebook too.



Might be… pic.twitter.com/ZkglSNJsnp — Shauvik Kumar (@shauvikkumar) July 17, 2026

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