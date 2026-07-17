Did Google Maps Turn Off OpenTable Reservations? Nope.

Jul 17, 2026 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Opentable Google Maps Hero

Google has removed its help document named "Make OpenTable reservations in Google Maps" yesterday. It looks like that implies that Google Maps removed the integration it has with restaurant listings and making reservations with OpenTable.

The document use to be listed over here but now Google is redirecting (not 404ing) that page to the main Google Maps support section.

Google removed the link from a number of the Google Maps help pages, including this one as an example. Here is the archived version screenshot:

Google Help Doc Old

Here is that page now:

Google Help Doc New

Here is a copy of that page in the Google index, I assume it will disappear soon:

Google Maps Opentable Serp

So, did Google kill of its partnership with OpenTable?

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Lisa Landsman from Google said the OpenTable partnership did not go away, she wrote on LinkedIn:

The OpenTable partnership remains active and has not been discontinued. We simply cleaned up our help center articles, this is the correct help center article for Reserve with Google that encompasses all available Reservation partners.

Update 2: On July 21st, Google made a redirect from the old help document to a different one.

 

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