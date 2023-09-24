Google: Removing Content Doesn't Make The Other Content Rank Higher

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that removing content doesn't make the rest of your content rank higher. He said on X, "keep in mind that removing content doesn't make the rest rank higher."

Google's very own helpful content update documentation does specifically say, "removing unhelpful content could help the rankings of your other content." So this may contradict, a bit, what John is saying.

Here is that tweet:

You can noindex anything that you don't want indexed for search. (I'm sure you're aware, and you're likely just doing normal maintenance, but keep in mind that removing content doesn't make the rest rank higher.) — Hey John, Your profile caught my eye. Ouch. (@JohnMu) September 22, 2023

Remember when CNET removed a bunch of content from its site to help improve rankings in Google Search? Google's John Mueller said then that those pruning plans were "reasonable" but added it probably won't have an SEO impact. Which is partially why Google said don't delete older helpful content. Instead self assess your content to decide what is helpful and not helpful before removing such content.

Note: I am posting stories today, Sunday, because tomorrow is Yom Kippur and I am not posting anything on Yom Kippur.

