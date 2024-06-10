Google Fixing Product Variant Structured Data Star Rating Bug

Jun 10, 2024 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Stars Shelves

Google is currently working on fixing a bug that prevents the product variant structured data from showing rating stars in the search. This bug was spotted by Jarno van Driel and Ryan Levering from Google confirmed it and said they will work on a fix soon.

Jarno posted on LinkedIn saying, "The new schemaorg ProductGroup triggers a price-range Rich Result. However, it does not seem to trigger any rating stars in the search results - even though aggregateRating is part of the recommended properties for ProductGroup."

He also posted this other example:

Rich Result Bug

Ryan Levering from Google wrote "This one is likely a bug, you shouldn't be eligible for product carousel markup and the rich snippet. The rich snippet targets single product/group pages." He then later confirmed the bug saying, "I can confirm this is a bug (and an important one to fix). We'll look at getting a fix out so you can push out the ProductGroup."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Maps

Google Business Profiles Locksmiths Reinstatements Now Being Processed

Jun 10, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Fixing Product Variant Structured Data Star Rating Bug

Jun 10, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google Maps

Google Tests Local Five Pack (Up From 3 Pack)

Jun 10, 2024 - 7:11 am
Google Updates

June 8th Weekend Google Search Ranking Algorithm Volatility

Jun 9, 2024 - 8:25 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: June 7, 2024

Jun 7, 2024 - 10:00 am
Search Video Recaps

Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Volatility, Coupon Sites Abuse, Mobile Indexing Change, AI Overviews Decline & Ad News

Jun 7, 2024 - 8:01 am
Previous Story: Google Tests Local Five Pack (Up From 3 Pack)
Next Story: Google Business Profiles Locksmiths Reinstatements Now Being Processed

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.