Google paused Google Business Profiles restatements for the locksmith industry but has now resumed those requests and is working through the backlog now. Google paused them early last week and began processing them once again on Friday afternoon, June 7th.

Jhon Cruz, Google Business Profile Product Expert, posted about the pause for US based locksmith reinstatements in the Google Business Profiles Forums. He wrote:

Locksmiths reinstatements are paused in the USA. The team is working on a solution and probably this month they release it.

Then on Friday, Ben Fisher and Crystal Horton posted that Google has resumed the reinstatements and is now working through the backlog:

PSA! NEWS! Locksmiths can now be reinstated!

Google is working on the backlog of appeals.

If you have already appealed, please do not file another appeal.

The new workflow is going to require video verification after the appeal process is successful.@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/z4PesVJPm7 — Ben Fisher (@TheSocialDude) June 7, 2024

LOCKSMITHS! Google is working through the backlog of suspended GBPs.



***IMPORTANT!***

If you have already appealed, please DO NOT file another appeal.



The new appeal process requires video verification. pic.twitter.com/qY14J3GKe7 — Crystal Horton (@imcrystalhorton) June 7, 2024

Locksmith local spam is one of the more serious and complicated forms of Google Maps spam Google has to deal with.

