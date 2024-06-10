Google Business Profiles Locksmiths Reinstatements Now Being Processed

Jun 10, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Keys

Google paused Google Business Profiles restatements for the locksmith industry but has now resumed those requests and is working through the backlog now. Google paused them early last week and began processing them once again on Friday afternoon, June 7th.

Jhon Cruz, Google Business Profile Product Expert, posted about the pause for US based locksmith reinstatements in the Google Business Profiles Forums. He wrote:

Locksmiths reinstatements are paused in the USA. The team is working on a solution and probably this month they release it.

Then on Friday, Ben Fisher and Crystal Horton posted that Google has resumed the reinstatements and is now working through the backlog:

Locksmith local spam is one of the more serious and complicated forms of Google Maps spam Google has to deal with.

Hat tip to @gaganghotra_ for notifying me of this issue earlier.

Forum discussion at X.

 

