Google Updates Animal Sound Button In Search

Back in 2016, Google Search came out with a way to hear animal sounds in the knowledge panel. Google recently updated the play sound icon or button in Google Search to make it an animated GIF of animals coming out of the play button.

Here is the GIF of the button:

Here is what it looks like in the knowledge panel:

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter who showed it in action:

↗️ Google added new Voice icon for animal voice.



📹 Here is recorded for ref -



🕵️ In older there is different - ref story link - https://t.co/kYa9zl30EF



@rustybrick pic.twitter.com/ql892p6ves — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) August 21, 2022

🆕 Hey @rustybrick do you notice this magical voice button?



🎥Here is the screen recorder for ref - pic.twitter.com/9yBKSL0nDe — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 7, 2022

