Google Updates Animal Sound Button In Search

Sep 26, 2022
Back in 2016, Google Search came out with a way to hear animal sounds in the knowledge panel. Google recently updated the play sound icon or button in Google Search to make it an animated GIF of animals coming out of the play button.

Here is the GIF of the button:

Here is what it looks like in the knowledge panel:

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani on Twitter who showed it in action:

