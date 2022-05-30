New Google Electric Bikes Guidelines

Google has posted new guidelines to the Google Merchant Center for electric or motorized bikes. You must now list the max speed of the electric bike, if you do not, Google will disapprove the listing and it won't show in Google Shopping. Plus, Google does not allow bikes that go faster than 25 km/h or 15.5 mph.

Google wrote "Effective June 2022, our 'Unsupported Shopping content' policy will be updated to include a change to how motor-powered bicycles are listed."

"Electric bikes of a speed of 25 km/h or 15.5 mph or less are still allowed," the policy now states. "However, product listings for these electric bikes are now required to explicitly state the bicycle's speed on the landing page and either the product title or description," Google added.

Finally, "if the speed isn't stated, the products are in violation of our policy and will be disapproved," Google added.

Forum discussion at Twitter.