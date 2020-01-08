Google People Also Ask: Summarized From Table With Link To Source

Google's featured snippets and people also ask (PAA) is a place many SEOs look to for optimization techniques. Brian Freiesleben posted on Twitter that Google is showing in some PAAs Google is showing a note that the answer give is "summarized from table" and links to it in a subheading.

Here is a screen shot:

This is for a search on [maine people] and then clicking on "How wealthy is Maine?" option.

I don't know if this is new, but here is Google making an effort to link to the source of the information, in a small, grayed out way.

Forum discussion at Twitter.