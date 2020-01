Technically user comments in search is a feature from 2018 specifically for live sporting events and games. But now, as I reported at Search Engine Land, Google is testing it for live TV shows as well. Niki Mosier spotted it and posted this screen shot on Twitter.

Google has a public and useful help document on this feature, since it is a couple years old.

So while this isn't new, Google is testing this for more types of content.

Forum discussion at Twitter.