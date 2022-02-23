Google Page Experience Update For Desktop Rolling Out

Google is now rolling out the desktop version of the Google Page Experience update. This rollout started Tuesday, February 22, 2022 and will roll out through the end of March 2022. You probably won't notice any real ranking changes from it but we have to report on it anyway.

The same factors, outside of mobile friendliness, are being used for the desktop version of this page experience update - as we reported about earlier. The original Google page experience update was announced in May 2020 and the mobile version went live between June and May 2021. It did not really have a big or visible impact to the overall rankings in the mobile search results and we do not expect there to be a significant impact to the desktop search results with this rollout.

Here is a chart of the factors included in this update compared side by side with desktop to mobile:

For the desktop page experience update this includes:

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP)

Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS)

First Input Delay (FID)

HTTPS Security

Absence of intrusive interstitials

Yes, intrusive interstitials will apply to the desktop version as well. And as a reminder, the page experience update no longer considers safe browsing - so for mobile, it looks like this:

For desktop, remove the mobile:

In January 2022, Google released the desktop page experience report in Search Console so you can measure your how well your desktop pages are doing with page experience signals.

As a reminder, again, don't worry - this update won't have much of an impact on your rankings. Google said before "as we have said before, while this update is designed to highlight pages that offer great user experiences, page experience remains one of many factors our systems take into account. Given this, sites generally should not expect drastic changes. In addition, because we’re doing this as a gradual rollout, we will be able to monitor for any unexpected or unintended issues."

